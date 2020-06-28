ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A dispute took a turn for the worse early Saturday morning at a nightclub in southwest Atlanta.
Around 7:20 a.m., Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call at the Déjà Vu nightclub on the 2000 block of Campbellton Road.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound to the leg. After further investigation, it was revealed that the man had been involved in a dispute with employees of the nightclub prior to the shooting, police said.
Moments later, the man was outside of the nightclub in his vehicle and attempted to run into the owner of the nightclub. Police say another employee shot at the vehicle, striking the man.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and was reported in stable condition.
The investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.