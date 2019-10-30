ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta police are investigating a shooting involving an reported car parts thief in in southwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m., Wednesday, near the 2300 block of Campbellton Road.
Police said a man and his girlfriend were attempting to steal parts from a vehicle behind a hair braiding business on Campbellton Road. The car part's owner heard the noise and then went outside to confront the alleged thief and his girlfriend.
Moments later, according to police, the owner struck the suspect with a gun, the gun went off, and a bullet struck the alleged thief in the back.
The reported parts thief, 29, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
The man who was shot girlfriend is also in police custody. They both are facing charges, police said.
Police have not charged the owner with anything at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
