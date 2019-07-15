ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are trying to locate the person who shot a man late Sunday night.
The shooting happened at J & J Fish & Chicken on Pryor Road in southwest Atlanta just before 11 p.m.
Police say after the man left the restaurant, he was approached by two men and shot several times.
After the shooting, the man drove himself to a gas station on Ralph David Abernathy where he was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.
According to police, the man was shot in the hand, groin, and abdomen.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting, and they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
