SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting incident involving a Smyrna Police officer.
Around 3:13 p.m., the Smyrna Police Department responded to North Lincoln Trace Avenue because a person was reported making suicide threats.
When officers arrived, they encountered a man holding a firearm who was threatening suicide.
Smyrna police officers negotiated with the man and attempted to deescalate the situation when he pointed the handgun at the officers.
When he pointed the firearm at the officers, an officer shot then shot the man.
Officers immediately administered first aid and the man was transported to a local hospital where he is undergoing surgery.
The GBI is investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.