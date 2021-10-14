ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a man getting shot Thursday afternoon.
Around 12:26 p.m., officers responded to 1890 Myrtle DR SW in reference to a male shot.
When they arrived, officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
He was alert and transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police believe the man was shot during a fight with a woman and family member.
The woman involved in the shooting remained on scene and is being interviewed by police.
Charges are not anticipated at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.