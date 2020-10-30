Police are searching for three men accused of shooting a man during a robbery attempt in northeast Atlanta.
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of William Borders Drive and Auburn Avenue. Police say the victim saw the three men breaking into his vehicle and he confronted them. That's when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the man. He was struck three times and taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.
The suspects fled the scene and are still being sought. No description is available. The victim has only been described as a man in his 30's.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
