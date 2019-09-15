ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An overnight robbery Sunday turned into a shooting then became a police chase that ended when the suspects ran into an Atlanta Police cruiser.
Officers heard gunshots near Chamberlain and Fitzgerald Streets around 3am. When they arrived, they found a gunshot victim.
While they were treating him, another officer noticed a car backing away, and the people inside trying to hide. Witnesses said those people were the suspects.
Police tried to pull over that car, but the driver would not stop, and a pursuit was on -- along Roosevelt Highway and Hurt Street in East Point, where it eventually hit the police car.
Two people in the car were arrested. Police also recovered a gun as well as property that belonged to the victim.
Police say the suspects had initially approached the victim demanding his belongings. The victim started to comply, but at some point the suspects discovered their target was armed, and one of the suspects fired several shots at him then took off.
The victim was taken to Grady Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
The suspects were taken to the Fulton County Jail.
Marcus Nelson, 22, is charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, attempting to elude police, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
Marquis Morris, 19, is charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and posession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.