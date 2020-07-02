ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta detectives are working to solve a shooting at an apartment complex that happened early Thursday morning.
According to police, the shooting happened near the 500 block of Northside Circle in Northwest Atlanta.
Police said they responded to a person shot call and located a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
The man was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.
Detectives said witnesses indicated the victim was an unintended target.
The victim drives a white Dodge Charger and the possible intended target also drives a white Dodge Charger and they both live in the same apartment.
Police said the suspect had on a blue surgical mask, and officers are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
