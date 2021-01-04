A man is recovering after he was shot in the stomach while driving down I-285 in Fulton County late Sunday night.
Atlanta Police say the victim was driving southbound near Camp Creek Parkway around 10:15 p.m. when someone in another vehicle began shooting at him. The victim was struck in the stomach but able to exit the highway at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, where he called 911.
The victim told police that he didn't know who fired the shots and had no idea why he was targeted. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.