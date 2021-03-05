Clayton County police are working to determine what caused a person to shoot a motorist while he was driving on the highway.
According to Clayton County police, officers responded to a person shot call on I-75 south near Mount Zion Boulevard. The call came in on Friday, just before 2 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to an aera hospital in an unknown condition.
While the man was driving, a person inside of a sedan fired at the man, according to a police spokesperson.
“The bullet entered the cab of the truck through the rear window striking the victim, leaving him injured”, police said.
Police reported the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
