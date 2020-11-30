Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot several times during a possible robbery attempt in southwest Atlanta.
The incident happened on the 2300 block of Campbellton Road around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the victim was shot three times in the leg and backside and was actually trying to walk home before he collapsed.
The victim, only described as a man in his 20's, was taken to Grady Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No suspect information was available.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Atlanta Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.