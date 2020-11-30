Scene of shooting
Scene of shooting

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot several times during a possible robbery attempt in southwest Atlanta.

The incident happened on the 2300 block of Campbellton Road around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the victim was shot three times in the leg and backside and was actually trying to walk home before he collapsed.

The victim, only described as a man in his 20's, was taken to Grady Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No suspect information was available.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Atlanta Police.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.