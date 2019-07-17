SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in finding a suspect who allegedly shot another man several times in Snellville on Monday around 1 p.m.
A man rushed to the back entrance of a restaurant claiming he had been shot several times. The victim told officials he was shot at Views at Jacks Creek apartment which is located just behind the restaurant.
Police have identified the suspect as 30-year-old Malcom Jamal Gilead.
Gilead’s girlfriend has children with victim and the motive appears to be a domestic-related one, according to officials.
Police say Gilead has three active warrants for his arrest: Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm, and Cruelty to Children 3rd degree.
He was last seen with short twists in his hair with beads and was driving a 2004 white GMC Savanna G3500 box truck with Georgia license plate: PSE8821.
If anyone knows of Gilead’s whereabouts, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
