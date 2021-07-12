CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating what led to a shooting that killed a man after he purchased a gun in Clayton County.
On Friday around 6 p.m., the Clayton County Police Department responded to a person shot call on the 8000 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. When they arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The investigation revealed that the victim was shot after completing the purchase with an unidentified suspect.
The victim was rushed to nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
