ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are looking for the man who shot another man in Downtown Atlanta.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officers say a man went to confront another man who was breaking into the man’s vehicle.
During the confrontation, the suspected car thief ran away and fired several shots, shooting the owner in the leg.
The victim’s friend rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital in the friend’s vehicle.
Police say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
