A man was taken to an area hospital with two gunshot wounds to the chest after a shooting between two co-workers, police said.
Fulton County police responded to a call to 5215 Westgate Drive around 7:45 Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old Black man lying in a parking lot with gunshot wounds to the chest.
Police said their initial investigation revealed a disagreement with a co-worker led up to the shooting, and the scene indicated that the victim may have also shot at the co-worker before that person left the scene.
Police are pursuing the other person involved in the shooting. The shooting victim's condition is unknown at this time.
