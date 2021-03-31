Police say a man was hospitalized after being shot while driving down I-75 in Atlanta late Tuesday night.
The incident happened just before midnight on the northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector near the intersection with Pryor Street. After he was struck, the victim drove himself to an area gas station where he called police.
No suspect description was given but police say the shots were fired from a dark-colored sedan. A motive has not been released.
The victim was last listed in stable condition at Grady Hospital with wounds to his shoulder. A female passenger was unharmed.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
Meanwhile, March has been an especially dangerous month along Atlanta highways as police have been called to at least four shootings involving drivers. Earlier in the month, three shootings took place along metro Atlanta highways in just two days. One of those shootings included the fatal slaying of Houston rapper Chucky Trill.
