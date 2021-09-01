ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A cell phone sale took a turn for the worse Wednesday afternoon after a man was shot during the exchange, police say.
The incident happened in the 200 block of Mills Street in northwest Atlanta around 5:05 p.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He as transported to a local hospital and was reported to be alert, conscious and breathing.
The victim told Atlanta police that he was selling the suspect a cell phone before the shooting occurred.
Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit were notified and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.