ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man walking home from a local gas station was injured following a shooting in Atlanta late Monday night.
Around 11 p.m., Atlanta police responded to the 3000 block of Colonial Pkwy after reports of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was reported to be in stable condition. During the investigation, the victim told officers he was walking home after visiting a gas station on Greenbriar Parkway when someone in a vehicle drove up and started shooting towards him.
After being shot man made his way home and police were called.
Very limited details are available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.
