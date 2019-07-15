CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old woman in critical condition late Sunday night.
Police said the woman shot in the head inside her apartment called the shooter to her home to rob him. They said the woman, Sijeria Parks, devised the plan with three other suspects.
According to police, once the male victim arrived at the unit at the Crest Ridge Apartments in Riverdale, the suspects there with Parks showed their weapons.
Investigators said the male victim then produced a weapon and shot Parks in the head as he tried to flee.
Paramedics rushed Parks to a hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
Officers said the victim is cooperating with investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.