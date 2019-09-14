COWETA County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a man allegedly involved in a bank robbery in Coweta County.
Surveillance footage captured a man walking into Southern States Banks on September 13 and in a matter of minutes he slipped a letter to the bank clerk demanding money from the teller.
The suspect took over $700 from the bank and then fled the scene in a red Chevrolet S10, authorities say.
Officials say he was last seen wearing a green shirt, dark colored pants and a blue New York Yankees hat.
If you have any information in reference to the location of this vehicle or the suspect, please contact Inv. A. Grant 678-423-6721
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.