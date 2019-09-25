ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A man was killed when he crashed his vehicle while allegedly speeding on I-75 in northwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 2:20 a.m.
Police tell CBS46 that an officer observed the man traveling at a high rate of speed along the northbound lanes of I-75 in Midtown Atlanta.
The man, later identified as 31 year-old Charleston Pickett of Madison, Mississippi, tried to exit at Moores Mill Road but lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.
He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The exit ramp was shut down for several hours while crews cleared the crash. Pickett was the only person inside his vehicle.
