ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are looking for a suspect who stabbed and carjacked a cookie delivery driver.
It happened just after 1 a.m., Monday, near the 800 block of Spring Street in northwest Atlanta.
Police said a man who works for Insomnia Cookies made a delivery to University House, a dormitory primarily for Georgia Tech students.
After the delivery, according to police, someone knocked on the victim’s car window.
The victim told police he then rolled his car window down because he believed it was a person waiting for an Uber. Police said words were exchanged, there was a struggle, and the victim was stabbed in the stomach.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, police reported.
The suspect took off in the victim’s car, however, police believe the suspect abandoned the vehicle not far from the stabbing because the car’s emergency brake was not lifted.
Police have not made an arrest and they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.