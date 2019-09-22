JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) – Police need help identifying a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at a Krystal restaurant located at 10457 Tara Boulevard.
Police say the woman, who is an employee at the Krystal, was stabbed 7 times.
They believe the man lives in the area and travels on foot.
Anyone with information should contact the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, 770-477-4479.
