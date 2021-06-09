GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are searching for the man who allegedly stole a car during a test drive. The reported theft happened on May 27, shortly before 2 p.m.
According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a vehicle theft call at Zams Used Cars, located in the 3300 block of Stone Mountain Highway.
An employee at the dealership told officers a man came into the business and requested to test drive a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria. A salesman gave the man keys to the vehicle, and the unidentified man said he would drive the car up the street. However, the man, police said, left with the vehicle and never returned to the dealership.
The vehicle did not have a tag or registration.
Police said the suspect is described as a Black male with dreadlocks, 5’8” to 5’9”, heavy set, and he has a gap between his front teeth.
Anyone who knows the man’s identity is asked to call Crime Stopper at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
