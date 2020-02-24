FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to track down a man accused of stealing $600 in vacuum cleaners from a Fayette County Walmart location.
Surveillance video captured the suspect leaving through an emergency door. He left in a silver hatchback-style vehicle but the exact make and model is unknown.
If you recognize this individual, please call 770-461-4441 or 770-461-4357.
