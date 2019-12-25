CLAYTON County, (CBS46) -- A routine stop quickly turned into a nightmare for Clayton County officers on Christmas Day.
Around 10 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle near Riverdale Road for speeding. During the attempted stop, officers were alerted that the car was stolen.
Police said the vehicle did not stop which ultimately led to a police chase.
The car eventually turned down Ridge Road which is a dead-end road; the driver then turned around and rammed into several police vehicles. One officer was reported injured during the incident. Officers opened fire and struck the driver.
The driver, 23-year-old Rashad Martin of Union City, was pronounced dead after being transported to Grady Hospital.
Neighbors in the area were shocked at the Christmas news. Rosemary McClendon, who was visiting her sister who lives near the scene, told CBS46, “I told my sister are you aware that you have a lot of officers outside your community you know right outside your subdivision she said are you serious I said yeah I’m really serious.”
The GBI was called to the scene to investigate. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
