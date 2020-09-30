Police Line Do Not Cross
carlballou

ATLANTA (CBS46) A man is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking his dog in Buckhead.

The incident happened on the 200 block of Colonial Homes Drive in NW Atlanta. Police say witnesses observed a Honda Civic driving erratically before the victim was struck.

The victim, only described as a 51 year-old man, was pronounced dead at the location by medical personnel.

It's unclear if the driver stayed on the scene.

CBS46 is working to obtain additional information.

