ATLANTA (CBS46) A man is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking his dog in Buckhead.
The incident happened on the 200 block of Colonial Homes Drive in NW Atlanta. Police say witnesses observed a Honda Civic driving erratically before the victim was struck.
The victim, only described as a 51 year-old man, was pronounced dead at the location by medical personnel.
It's unclear if the driver stayed on the scene.
CBS46 is working to obtain additional information.
