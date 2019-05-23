DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Police are currently on the scene of a bomb threat involving a man threatening to blow himself up as well as a Kroger location.
The situation is unfolding at the Kroger location on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur.
According to DeKalb County Police, a white man in his early 20's is standing in front of the propane tanks at the entrance to the store, holding two bags and an unidentified object.
He is also allegedly threatening to blow up himself and the building. A hostage negotiator is on scene and police say there's no threat to the public.
Police have evacuated the building as well as cordoned a large section of the block.
There are also road closures in the area.
