MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police say a man under the influence of drugs attacked an employee and two customers before assaulting two officers trying to take him into custody.
The incident happened Monday afternoon at the QT gas station on S. Marietta Parkway near Fairground Street in Marietta.
According to Marietta Police, the man was acting irrational inside the store and began attacking an employee and two patrons inside. He left the store and crossed the street and that's when he allegedly assaulted two officers before they took him into custody.
It's unclear what upset the man.
QT representatives released this statement:
"As we understand and if the reports are correct, a male appeared to be under the influence of some substance. He was unprovoked when he began attacking customers and employees. When he left the store, he crossed the street where police arrested him.
Quik Trip says it does not know what upset the male. It is waiting on the conclusion of the investigation for answers.
Couple of people went to the hospital for treatment. Spokesperson had not heard of any life threatening injuries."
The man was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
