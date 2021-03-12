What appears to be an ordinary body shop in Decatur is apparently the home of a man who federal and state agents believe is an excommunicated member of the Russian Mafia.
Investigators said 45-year-old Eduard Bobrick of Alpharetta was using an auto body shop and a meat packing business to front his alleged methamphetamine operation since 2020.
According to a federal criminal complaint, agents raided the auto shop location around 6 a.m. last week.
“It’s very little surprise in Atlanta, being a major transportation hub and it’s an express way hub, so it’s been a hub for drug activity for a long time,” Jim Langford of The Georgia Prevention Project Non-Profit said.
Agents obtained a federal search warrant when they identified the apparent distribution location – a 16,000 square-foot warehouse. During the search of the warehouse, agents discovered that the building contained a meat factory that butchered and distributed multiple types of meat products.
Drugs were located inside the industrial refrigerator which was also stocked with meat and other foods that were to be distributed to legitimate businesses.
Agents seized 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 400 grams of methamphetamine gummy bears, approximately 200 oxycodone pills, approximately 100 MDMA pills, 300 grams of heroin, 1 vile of ketamine, 50 grams of marijuana, $60,000 in cash proceeds, 7 fully loaded firearms to include 2 rifles, 1 money counter, and multiple cell phones.
Advocates who are still fighting against the meth epidemic daily, described what happens even when a drug supply of this magnitude is cut off.
“If you knock one down, another one pops up,” Langford said.
”It’s going to cause prices to go up which has its positives and its negatives but, I’m glad they were able to cut someone off at the top instead of getting all of the people at the bottom,” Frank Ernest of Navigate Recovery Gwinnett said Friday.
Investigators said this was the nucleus of Bobrick’s alleged drug operation that was supplying drugs to dealers in Dekalb, Rockdale, Gwinnett and Forsyth Counties.
Advocates said this raid acts as a reminder of the drug epidemic challenges taking place during a pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.