A man was arrested Wednesday after he entered the Publix Supermarket at Atlantic Station armed with six guns and body armor, police said.
A witness told police they saw the man, later identified by police as Rico Marley, 22, enter the store in the 1300 block of Atlantic Dr. NW, openly carrying a rifle, and go into a restroom. The witness told management who then called police. When the man emerged from the restroom, police were on scene and he was detained for questioning.
During the investigation, officers found the man was carrying a total of six guns -- two long guns and four handguns. Police said Marley has been charged with reckless conduct and was taken to the Fulton County Jail for further processing.
A Publix spokesperson released the following statement:
The incident comes just days after a man in Boulder, Colorado shot and killed 10 people inside a local grocery store.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
