ROSSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault and domestic battery.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office issued a felony warrant for Patrick William Byrd, who was last seen near Grove Street in Chattanooga.
Police believe Byrd might be with Cheyenne Phillips, who they think may be at risk of further domestic abuse.
Anyone with information should contact the Rossville Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.