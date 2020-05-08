Marietta, Ga. (CBS46) -- A warrant has been issued Thursday for a man accused of intentionally setting a Marietta house on fire.
On May 5, firefighters were dispatched to the Avenues of Kennesaw on the 2000 block of Lakemont Drive after reports of a blaze.
After further investigation, the Cobb County Fire Unit determined that the fire was intentionally set in a room inside the house while others were sleeping.
As a result of the investigation, 37-year-old male Randell Kenneth Addison is currently being sought for the offense of arson, police say.
Anyone with any additional information relative to this incident is asked to call (770) 499-3869.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.