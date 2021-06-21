ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police need your help finding a man who they say is wanted for biting part of a man’s ear off and trying to stab him.
The incident happened on June 14 around 9 p.m. at Howell Park in southwest Atlanta.
“That really makes me feel terrible because I have to use this place to get to point A to point B,” said a woman who frequents the area.
According to police, the victim Michael Glenn said he was sitting at the pavilion after an event when the suspect approached and told him to leave the park.
The suspect was described as possibly homeless in the police report. Police reported that the suspect continued to harass the victim before punching him in the face.
The men started fighting and that’s when the victim had part of his ear bitten off.
People in the area said the park can be dangerous after dark.
“I think a lot of people know, I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” said the woman.
The two men separated and then police said the suspect produced a knife and made several attempts to stab the victim.
The victim ran to stop a passerby, and the suspect fled the scene.
The pictures shown are from a nearby MARTA station.
“It’s sad, very sad,” said the woman.
The suspect is described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old who was wearing a white t-shirt with black lettering and black sweatpants with white stripes. The male had short black dreadlocks and dark skin with "nasty teeth"
