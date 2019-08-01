DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—A DeKalb County Police officer is recovering after being shot in the line of duty early Thursday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a domestic violence, person shot call at 12:30 a.m. near the 4800 block of Hodgdon Corners Cove in Lithonia.
Police said when they arrived at the location, the suspect, Otis Walker, 27, fired multiple shots, striking an officer multiple times. The officer was then transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
After the shooting, DeKalb County SWAT members entered the home and located a female victim who was also shot. The woman later died while being loaded into an ambulance, police say.
Police said Walker, believed to be the deceased woman's boyfriend, is still at-large and should be considered to be armed and dangerous.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called out to investigate the shooting. According to the GBI, this is the 47TH officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2019.
