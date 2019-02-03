GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night.
Officials tell CBS46 officers responded to a domestic incident in the 3700 block of Suwanee Mill Drive in Buford.
When officers arrived they encountered a male subject on the back porch armed with a handgun. Officers attempted to negotiate with the subject and at some point during the exchange, the man yielded his weapon in the direction of an officer.
An officer shot the man who later died. No officer were injured.
