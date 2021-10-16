ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a nearby shooting that left a man wounded Saturday morning.
Around 3:50 a.m. officers were responded to a person shot call at Piedmont Hospital.
At the hospital, officers met a man who reported that he was walking to his car near Peachtree Rd and Pharr Rd when he heard gunshots and was wounded.
The man is in stable condition at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
