ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) – A Maryland man's alleged bank robbery spree across metro Atlanta has come to an end.
After a month-long investigation, the Acworth Police Department along with FBI agents arrested 54-year-old Jason Dixon of Owings Mills, Maryland on Oct. 1 in connection to several bank robberies.
The initial robbery occurred at the Credit Union of Georgia on Cobb Parkway on Sept. 2. A witness told officers that Dixon allegedly used a handgun and an explosive device during the robbery. Dixon was then seen leaving the bank a black Hyundai Santa Fe that was driven by another person, police reported.
Nearly a month later, the FBI executed a search warrant on Dixon's home where they located numerous items connecting him to the crime, according to authorities.
Dixon was federally charged with bank robbery by force or violence.
