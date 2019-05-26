ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Police met a Spirit Airlines flight at the gate when it landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Sunday evening, because of some sort of argument on board.
Passengers on Spirit flight 165 from Dallas to Atlanta told CBS46 that first they were told to just stay in their seats with their seat belts on. Davis Salt said that he could see several police cars parked, waiting on the plane.
He said then the pilot told everyone to get off the plane, and there were police standing in the jetway.
"It was pretty exciting. My first time flying Spirit!"
Another passenger told us it was a different experience entirely. "I'm not sure I was asleep for the flight. I woke up and police were there."
CBS46 confirmed Sunday night that investigators escorted two people off the plane, but did not arrest either one.
