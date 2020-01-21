BANKS County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An undercover operation targeting human trafficking, prostitution and sex crimes led investigators to a business in Banks County.
The investigation ended after police arrested two men at a business in the Banks Crossing area on Tuesday.
Police arrested 31-year-old Zachery C Givens of Rutledge and 41-year-old Jason Wayne Voyles of Hull. Both suspects were charged with pandering and were released on bond of $1,000.00.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
