A man is in a Cherokee County jail charged in the murders of his pregnant girlfriend and the woman’s uncle.
According to police, on Mar. 23, Kristopher Martin Johnson of Canton called 911 and said he had shot his girlfriend and her uncle at a home on Old Donaldson Road in Canton. The caller also told the operator he was currently in the parking lot of an Ingles grocery store in Canton.
Police went to both locations. At Ingles, police found 30-year-old Johnson and arrested him without incident. At the home on Old Donaldson Road, police discovered the bodies of Carla Marie Payne, 30, of Canton and Thomas Richard Donaldson, 65, of Canton.
An autopsy later confirmed that Payne was pregnant when she died.
Johnson has been charged with two counts of malice murder, feticide and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He remains in custody without bond.
