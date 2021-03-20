A Clayton County man is behind bars facing several child sex abuse charges.
According to Clayton County police, officers responded to a “sex abuse allegation” call on March 18 near the 100 block of Museum Circle in Jonesboro.
When police arrived, they learned the suspect, Ilan Dan Xula Osorio, was also a suspect in another case involving a juvenile.
Officers reached out to the detectives working the other juvenile case to get more information on the status of that case.
Osorio was then taken into custody and interviewed by investigators, according to Clayton County police.
Osorio was charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, criminal attempt to produce child sex material, and two counts of distributing child pornography.
A Clayton County police spokesperson said detectives are still investigating the incident that allegedly happened in the 100 block of Museum Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.