Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a metro Atlanta teen on Valentine's Day.
According to Johns Creek Police Department, 16-year-old Carly Jackson, a student at Johns Creek High School, was found dead on Sunday.
Jackson was a junior and a member of the JCHS Basketball Cheerleading squad.
Authorities are still investigating the incident that led to her death, but details have not yet been released pending the conclusion of the investigation.
If you have any information regarding this incident authorities ask that you please contact Detective Whitley at 678-474-1596.
The school released the following letter to parents and students:
Dear Johns Creek High School Community,
There are times when it is necessary to communicate news that is painful for all of us. During those times, we must be prepared to support each other and our students. It saddens me to announce that one of our 11th grade Johns Creek High students has died unexpectedly.
When events such as this happen, youth react in different ways. You may see your child acting sad, upset, angry, shocked, or numb. For some students a death of someone they know may remind them of some other loss in their lives. For others, this may be their first encounter with death.
The death of a student may affect your child in a variety of ways depending on his or her age, how well he or she knew the student, and your child’s prior experience with grief. When reacting to an unexpected incident, students may display behaviors such as the following:
- Cling closely to adults
- Display regressive behaviors
- Appear not to be affected
- Think about it privately
- Ask a lot of questions
- Appear frightened
- Appear agitated and angry
- Appear sad and withdrawn
- Display difficulty sleeping
- Stomach aches and/or headaches
We suggest that you make an extra effort to listen to your child during this time. It is important that you deal honestly and directly with any questions that he or she may have. Referring to death as passing away may result in confusion and it is appropriate that you use the word “death” in your discussions. Below are some other suggestions that parents may find useful in helping their child:
- Be a good listener. Listen carefully for any misconceptions or distortions your child may have.
- Provide physical closeness. Spend extra time with your child. Talk and offer reassurance.
- Encourage your child to ask questions and to discuss their feelings.
We will also be offering the following supports during this difficult time for our school community.
In Person: Face to face students needing support on Tuesday should let their teachers know if they need support and they will be directed to speak with a Care Team staff member.
Care Team Hotline: FCS School Counselors, Psychologists, and Social Workers will be answering calls from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm at 470-254-5050.
Care Team Connect: Individual or groups of students can sign-in remotely on Tuesday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm for a facilitated TEAMS session with Care Team staff.
Text 4 Help: Text GLADIATORS to 1-844-201-9946 any time.
Information regarding your student’s JCHS School Counselor:
http://johnscreekguidance.com/counseling-department/
Mental Health partner for Johns Creek High School
The Summit Counseling Center, 678-893-5300, https://summitcounseling.org/on-site-counseling-service-provides-students-with-immediate-access-to-therapists/
Thank you for supporting our students during this difficult time. We ask that you keep the Johns Creek High School family in your thoughts.
