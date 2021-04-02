The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a 17-year-old teen on Tuesday.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home on Bowdon Junction Road.
During the investigation, conducted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, it was revealed that Candace Chrzan, a Mount Zion High School student, was shot and killed while she was with her friends in the backyard of the home.
On Friday, investigators announced that they had arrested a suspect involved in this case, charging him with manslaughter.
This remains an open and active investigation and all parties involved in this horrific tragedy are cooperating at this time, officials reported.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Very limited details are available at this this time, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.