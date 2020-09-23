MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a McDonough man who went missing on Tuesday.
Henry County Police say James Roland Walker left the area of Summerfield Drive in his maroon Buick Le Sabre and was last seen driving towards Covington.
Walker does require some medical needs, according to authorities.
If anyone has information about his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement and Sergeant S. Rotella with Henry County Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 770-288-8269.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.