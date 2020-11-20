Police say a teen mother who ran away with her infant child from a group home in South Fulton has been located Friday afternoon.
Authorities say 17-year-old Tanika Walker ran away from a group home on the 2600 block of Jerome Road with her baby, Ivy Walker.
"There is a concern for the well being of the infant child," said the City of South Fulton Police Department.
Authorities told CBS46 News that both mother and infant are in good health.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
Anyone who may have had contact with Tanika Walker is asked to please contact DFCS case worker, Tanji Mickens at 470.445.0685.
