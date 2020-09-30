UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Union City Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a juvenile who went missing on Tuesday.
Police say Ricky Keith is believed to be in danger. Keith was described having a left arm tattoo stating "YFN" and a right arm tattoo stating "Savage Business." He also has a tattooed star shape over his right eye.
If seen Please call 911 or Union City Detective West at 770-515-7850.
