HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A human smuggling investigation is underway after a mother who paid to have her son brought into the country reported the child kidnapped, investigators said.
It happened early Monday morning after the mother went to the Georgia Welcome Center in Haralson County to meet someone to get her son. The woman had previously made a down payment but when she didn’t have enough money for the final payment, the smuggler took the child back.
She called 911 to report that her child had been kidnapped and deputies later found the child along with several others at a welcome center in Alabama. Five people, including a pregnant woman were arrested and the child was taken to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.
