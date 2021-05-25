CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Morrow mother is now behind bars and faces a slew of charges after she left her toddler home alone on Monday.
The incident happened at an apartment complex on the 7000 block of Southlake Parkway around 4:03 p.m. on May 17. The Clayton County Police Department reported that the mother, Francesca Nilsestuen, had left her 2-year-old son at home while she grabbed some food with her boyfriend. While she was gone, her son was seen wandering the complex by an apartment staff member.
When Nilsestuen arrived at the front office, she attempted to get her child back, but staff members were not comfortable releasing the toddler until police arrived, according to the police report. During the encounter, Nilsestuen allegedly struck one of the office personnel in the face, police said.
In a matter of seconds, the staff member ran into an office with the child and locked the door. The staff member told officers that Nilsestuen then began beating and kicking the door to the office. Nilsestuen then retrieved a handgun from her vehicle and attempted to break the glass but was disarmed by her boyfriend, officials reported.
The encounter did not end there, the mother was able to gain entry after she reportedly busted out two windows and damaged more property once she entered the building.
Afterwards, Nilsestuen retrieved her son; however, she sustained injuries due to the damage she caused to the property. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later taken to the Clayton County Jail.
Nilsestuen was charged with Deprivation of a Minor, Cruelty to Children, Criminal Damage, Simple Battery and Reckless Conduct.
As for her son, he was placed into DFCS custody, and a safety plan was created, authorities said.
