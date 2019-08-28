LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) Police have a woman in custody after she allegedly handcuffed and held her young son at knifepoint inside a vehicle before attempting to flee the state.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says they received a report about 34 year-old Alicia Omana handcuffing and forcibly abducting her 11 year-old son at knifepoint from a home on Jasmine Court in Woodstock.
The son apparently was able to communicate with his father who then alerted police about what was happening.
The father met deputies at the home and informed them that he thought Omana was fleeing to Louisiana, where she has family.
The father was able to track Omana's cell phone and deputies caught up with the woman on northbound I-85 near LaGrange.
When deputies arrested Omana, she had a knife and handcuffs in the vehicle and the child had visible injuries to his arm.
Omana was arrested and is currently in the Cherokee County Jail. She's charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, battery and obstructing a 911 call.
She's being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.